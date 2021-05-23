Attending Shehbaz's dinner: PPP to take decision after Bilawal’s return

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party will decide whether to attend the dinner hosted by PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for members of the opposition parties on Monday on return of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is currently out of the country.

According to party sources, Bilawal is returning today (Sunday) evening and after his return the decision will be taken. The sources in the PPP said the party's senior leadership was in support to attend the dinner reception of Shehbaz Sharif. The party's senior leadership was of the view that attending the dinner reception would be beneficial for the opposition to give tough time to the PTI government in the budget session in the National Assembly.