Imran will never sell Kashmir, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was no merchant, who would sell out the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJ&K) to India.

He was addressing a gathering of the Pakistani American community members at the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York.

Qureshi said Pakistan was among the strongest voices in the international community to call for an end to Israeli aggression against the innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

He stressed that the entire Pakistani nation stood in solidarity with their Palestinian brethren at this critical time.

He said Pakistan was open to dialogue with its regional neighbours in order to come up with peaceful solutions to all outstanding issues.

He lauded the contributions of the Pakistani American community towards building stronger Pakistan-US ties and said Prime Minister Imran Khan considered them as great asset to the country.

Qureshi said the Pakistani American community continued to support their country’s interests in the international arena complemented by sending ever rising remittances.

He assured the expats that under the leadership of prime minister, special emphasis was being laid on ensuring efficient service delivery to them.

He also talked about how the government was actively legislating on public service delivery reforms for resident as well as overseas Pakistani including steps being taken to allow overseas Pakistanis to cast their valuable votes.

He further said that the government was vigorously pursuing steps to ensure national food and water security.

Meanwhile, Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for a broad-based partnership with the United States that would advance the two countries’ shared interests in the bilateral and regional spheres.

The foreign minister interacted with the leadership of US House of Representatives’ Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Non-Proliferation, on the sidelines of his UN-related engagements in New

York, Foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

These included Congressman Ami Bera and Congressman Steven Chabot, respectively the chair and ranking member of the subcommittee.

The foreign minister underscored the importance of enhanced bilateral trade and economic cooperation to promote regional connectivity.

He highlighted Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating a peaceful, political settlement in Afghanistan while stressing that peace in Afghanistan was a shared responsibility of the Afghan parties and the key international stakeholders.

Congressman Bera and Congressman Chabot thanked the foreign minister for his briefing and appreciated Pakistan’s invaluable contributions towards regional peace and security.

They acknowledged the huge potential for expanding Pak-US bilateral relationship and agreed to work towards further enhancing engagement of the US Congress with Pakistan.

Qureshi also spoke with Congressman Thomas Suozzi, member of the House of Representatives from New York.

Congressman Suozzi is also the Democratic Co-Chair of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus.

The foreign minister and the Congressman discussed Pakistan-US bilateral relations, regional peace and security as well as the need to strengthen people-to-people linkages between the two countries.

He appreciated Congressman Suozzi for his role as Democratic Co-Chair of the Pakistan Caucus.

Qureshi underscored that Pakistan attached importance to its longstanding partnership with the United States.

Highlighting the government’s emphasis on economic development and connectivity, the foreign minister underscored Pakistan’s desire for closer trade and investment ties with the United States.

He also highlighted importance attached by the government towards Pakistani diaspora.

Recognizing the positive role played by Pakistani American community, especially in his New York constituency, the Congressman agreed to work towards further strengthening the bilateral linkages and relations between Pakistan and the United States.

The foreign minister invited Congressman Suozzi to visit Pakistan.

The Congressman expressed his keen desire for strengthening mutual exchanges between parliaments of the two countries and agreed to undertake the visit to Pakistan.