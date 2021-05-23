Indian ‘spy’ caught from Gujjumatta

LAHORE : An alleged Indian spy was caught from Gujjumatta area of Nishtar Colony here on Saturday.

Upon being asked, the arrested suspect told that his name was Nadeem and he came from Ahmadpur East Liaquatpur Punjab, India.

He said he was depressed over domestic issues and came to Pakistan after crossing an Indian border. Three Indian newspapers, a number of matches and some clothes were recovered from his possession. Intelligence agencies launched an investigation into the matter.