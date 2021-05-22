Maulana Tariq Jameel launches ambulance service

ISLAMABAD: After launching a clothing brand, renowned preacher Maulana Tariq Jameel has launched an ambulance service. Maulana Tariq Jameel (MTJ) Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, made the announcement on its Instagram page. The foundation thanked all the donors whose generous contributions enabled it to launch the initiative, reports Geo News. "Maulana Tariq Jamil visiting the newly-bought ambulances by MTJ Foundation. We are thankful to all the contributors who enabled us to buy the ambulances to provide the service in times of need to the needy," the post read.