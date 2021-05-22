Four men try to approach Nawaz Sharif by force

LONDON: Four men attempted to enter into Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s office by force, seeking to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in person.

Of the three men, three were wearing masks and hoodies concealing their identity whilst the fourth man was wearing a suit and without a mask.

The men in suit told Hasan Nawaz Sharif at the officer entrance that he had an appointment with Nawaz Sharif and wanted to discuss an important matter with him.

When told that Nawaz Sharif was inside the building, the man in suit said that he was aware that he was inside and insisted that he had an appointment. At that point the masked men forced their way in.

From inside the office, around four PMLN workers went outside and confronted the four men. From the footage released to the media, Nasir Butt, Hasan Nawaz and others are seen speaking to the four men. When asked about their identity, they refused to show anything and said that they wanted to convey a message to Nawaz Sharif and it was of urgent nature. The four men came in a car registration number RE58NCJ. The Metropolitan Police said that a criminal case has been registered under CAD No: 477320May2021 and they are looking into the complaint.

A spokesman for the Sharif family said that the police have been requested to arrest the men and question them about false impersonation and attempting to enter into the private property seeking to harm the former premier who has been living in London for about 18 months now after coming to London for medical treatment.

Before the pandemic, a group of masked men had protested outside Nawaz Sharif’s residence soon after the Gujranwala speech. The police had stepped up security around Nawaz Sharif’s house on Park Lane after Dr Adnan Khan was attacked during his evening walk. Later, PMLN President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly in Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif tweeted: “Strongly condemn cowardly attempt to barge into the office of Hussain Nawaz where Mian Nawaz Sharif was also present. They seemed to be armed and clearly had a sinister design but thankfully, could not succeed. London police must investigate the incident from all angles.”

PMLN Vice President and Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz in a message termed the act resorting to gross criminality in the face of political frustration and defeat. People’s voice will not be silenced by low life 3rd rate criminals. Nawaz Sharif is the voice of the people of Pakistan and will not be silenced, she added.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said in his reaction that it is a matter of surprise that Nawaz Sharif went to London according to his own free will and now he is not returning. He said Nawaz is now blaming his political opponents for his personal security. He said if Nawaz is not feeling safe in London then he must immediately return and he will get full security in jail.