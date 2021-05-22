Rallies held across Punjab to highlight Palestine cause

RAWALPINDI: The local administration, lawyers, and civil society members on Friday staged protest rallies in different parts of Punjab against Israel, demanding the international community to take tangible actions to stop the genocide of Palestinians.

Addressing a public meeting in connection with Palestine Solidarity Day observed across the country on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 21, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday asked the international community to take measures to end the genocide in Gaza being carried out by the Israeli forces.

Later, a rally was carried out from Lal Haveli and taking the round of the city culminated at the Minister Public Secretariat. Khalid Iqbal adds from Rawalpindi: The local administration, lawyers, and civil society members Friday staged protest rallies in different parts of the city against Israel.

Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Captain (r) Bilal Hashim led a protest rally that appeared from Kutcherry Chowk. They were carrying Palestinian flags, banners, and posters chanted anti-Israel slogans on the occasion.

Our correspondent adds from Lahore: A massive rally to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and to condemn terrorism and war crimes committed by Israel was held at Punjab University (PU) led by PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed.In Jaranwala, Muzaffargarh, Lalamusa, Multan, Nankana Sahib, different rallies were held to express solidarity with innocent Palestinians at city Nankana on Friday.