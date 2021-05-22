Facilities to special persons: LHC expresses concern over not implementing recommendations

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Friday expressed concern over non-implementation of the recommendations made by a commission with regard to provision of free environment after making buildings and public facilities accessible to persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Justice Jawad Hassan observed that under the rule of law, access to justice is provided to all citizens of the country and where a citizen cannot walk due to some disability, the courts are there to remove the hindrances being faced by the PWDs, especially the persons on wheelchairs.

The judge noted that the report of the commission speaks about the international framework on rights of the PWDs and the legislation made by the legislators of Pakistan on the issue.

He observed that the courts in Pakistan also recognised fundamental rights of the PWDs and certain directions were issued to the relevant governmental authorities/departments to progressively build proper ramps for the PWDs and to ensure making transport accessible to them. Justice Hassan sought comprehensive reports from the government's relevant departments by May 26 about the steps taken for implementation of the commission’s recommendations. The judge also directed petitioner Sana Khurshid to appear before the LDA director general on Saturday (today) who will look into the matter and file a separate report showing the steps, if any taken pursuant to the recommendations of the commission.