Gaza media building owner complains to ICC

The Hague: The owner of a Gaza building housing international media that was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike is lodging a complaint with the International Criminal Court, his lawyer said.

The complaint by Jawad Mehdi says that the attack on May 15 which flattened Jala Tower, housing the offices of US news agency Associated Press and Al Jazeera television, was a "war crime".

The filing, a copy of which was seen by AFP, comes after the chief prosecutor of the ICC said last week that "crimes" may have been committed during the recent violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

"The owner of this building, who is a Palestinian, has mandated his lawyers to file a war crime complaint with the International Criminal Court," lawyer Gilles Devers said in a statement.