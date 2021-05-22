Dating apps team up to make vaccinating hot

Washington: Vaxxing, not waxing is the new must-do before a hot date, with dating apps joining the White House on Friday to promote Covid-19 shots.

Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, Bumble, and Badoo are all adding vaccination status to the more expected details on dating profiles as part of a rollout over the next few weeks.

Getting the shot may also do more for lovers than keep them healthy, the White House said in a statement. "According to research from OKCupid, people who are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated receive 14 percent more Matches than people who don’t plan to get vaccinated," it revealed.