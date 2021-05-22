For Palestine

Israel is, as it has done in the past, bombing densely populated areas in Gaza in the name of self-defence. Countries who have boasted about being the champions of democracy and human rights are completely silent over these gross violations of human rights. Israel is attacking buildings, demolishing schools, breaking down water and sewage lines, and demolishing power lines on a daily basis. It recently destroyed a building that housed media houses. Heavy bombing in densely populated civilian areas has caused a large number of deaths. The superpower, the US, has witnessed this massacre and is still not holding Israel accountable. Instead of condemning the barbaric actions of Israel, the US is talking about Israel’s right to self-defence. The UN also seems to be helpless in this regard. Even though countries like Pakistan and Turkey are working hard to convince the UN to pressurise Israel to stop its aggression against the innocent people of Palestine, there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. It is a shame that world powers have turned a blind eye to the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. It is time global leaders supported the Palestinians.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad