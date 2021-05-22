Tareen group MPs ‘satisfied’ after Buzdar meeting

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Lawmakers loyal to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen have said they are “satisfied” after a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, in which he assured them that their reservations would be addressed.

“We stand with the government and are satisfied with the meeting,” PTI Punjab lawmaker Saeed Nawani told reporters on Friday after Buzdar hosted a lunch for a delegation of the group of “likeminded” MPs. Besides Nawani, the delegation comprised Ajmal Cheema, Nauman Langrial, Zawar Warraich, Nazeer Chauhan and Umar Aftab.

Nawani said the group wanted an impartial inquiry [of cases against Tareen] and would accept its outcome. On Wednesday, Tareen had said his supporters had decided to form a separate group after the Punjab government initiated “revenge” against his supporters. Tareen, however, quickly denied reports he was forming a forward bloc in the party.

“We are one and will remain so,” Saeed Nawani said after the meeting. “We have complete trust in your leadership. You are our Chief Minister and we have come to you [Buzdar] for the resolution of our issues. The PTI is our party with whom our unconditional association will continue.”

During the meeting, Buzdar told them the party was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and assured them that his doors were open for them, Geo News reported. “Never do injustice to anyone,” he was quoted as saying. He was further quoted as saying the politics of revenge is not the Punjab government’s style, adding that reservations shared by the Tareen group would be addressed.

Langrial said they believed that the Prime Minister would not allow any injustice to be meted out to them. “Our meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar remained productive,” he said. “The chief minister listened to our grievances and issued directives for their redressal,” the MPA said.