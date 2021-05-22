India, Poland scoop prestigious hockey awards

ISLAMABAD: Hockey associations of India and Poland have picked prestigious awards for the game uplift in their respective countries during a virtual conference organised by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) ahead of the 47th Congress scheduled for today (Saturday).

Polish Hockey Association, scooped up the Theo Ikema Award thanks to various hockey development projects resulting in 30 newly-trained coaches and over 3000 schoolchildren being introduced to the sport within the country, while Hockey India was announced as the winners of the Etienne Glichitch Award in recognition of its remarkable contribution to the growth and development of Hockey.

The Pablo Negre Award was given to the Uzbekistan Hockey Federation, acknowledging its tremendous efforts to improve playing conditions through new infrastructure and the implementation of youth development models as the country strives to become a major hockey hub of Central Asia.

The national associations, numerous individuals were recognized in the awards.

Inspirational England and Great Britain striker Sam Ward — who suffered a career-threatening eye injury in 2019 — was revealed as the recipient of the Super Fair Play Trophy René G Frank. It comes in recognition of his perseverance, dedication, and energy not only in his own recovery but also raising awareness of mental health issues and even volunteering his time to deliver food and medicines to his local community and supporting a young leukaemia patient, Alfie.

The Guust Lathouwers Memorial Trophy — for an individual who has made a significant mark on the development of umpiring —went to Croatia’s Ivona Makar, who was described as an outstanding umpire with a very bright future ahead of her.

Sharon Williamson of New Zealand was also honoured, being named as the winner of the HRH Sultan Azlan Shah Award for dedicating thousands of voluntary hours toward the delivery of New Zealand’s brand-new National Hockey Centre in Auckland.

Additionally, four Order of Merit award winners were revealed. The awardees were Yokoyama Hide, the Vice President of Asian Hockey Federation and Chairman of the Development & Engagement Committee; Peter Elders, EHF and KNHB Executive Board Member and Chair of the EHF Development Committee; Mr Richard Kofi Akpokavie, FIH Technical Official, Chairman of the African Hockey Federation Officials Committee and Member of the FIH Officials Committee, and Dr Robin Mitchell, Foundation member of Oceania Hockey Federation, former President of Fiji Hockey Association and Acting President of ANOC.

Diploma of Merit awards went to Mathavan Devadas, President of the Singapore Hockey Federation; Shin Jung Hee, Vice President of both the Asian Hockey Federation and Korean Hockey Association, and Sarah Bennett, African Hockey Federation Executive Board Member and Chair of the AfHF Development Committee.

The final award to be revealed saw His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, the current King of Malaysia, being named as an Honorary Member of FIH for his tireless efforts to promote and develop hockey. His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, who is the current Royal Patron of the Asian Hockey Federation has initiated the regeneration of hockey in Asia and vowed to recreate its status as an extravaganza and symbolic sport on the Asian and global platform.