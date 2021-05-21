PPP senator blasts government economic policies

PESHAWAR: Senator Pakistan People’s Party Rubina Khalid Thursday said that the country was on the verge of devastation due to ill-planning of the government.

Addressing a press conference, she said the country was facing a severe economic crisis due to indifferent attitude and wrong policies of the government.

She said how the government could resolve the economic woes of the country when it has already failed to control the process of sugar.

She said that the country is facing isolation on an international level due to the wrong decision of the PTI-led government and also that it failed to play its role regarding the Palestine issue.

She said the ministers who had been removed due to mismanagement are being given new portfolios that reflect the mala fide intentions of the government towards people.

She termed Sehat Card Plus a drama and said that the dilapidated condition of hospitals and poor service there was known to all. She said the government also hijacked Benazir Income Support Program and renamed it as Ehsaas Programme only to gain cheap popularity.

The PPP senator said that a project of Workers Welfare Board’s flats was planned in 2010 and PTI’s prime minister was merely attributing the project to himself although it had been started by the PPP government.

Provincial Deputy Information Secretary PPP Gohar Inqilabi said on the occasion that the government had fixed the price of a flat at Rs2.6 million that is beyond the affordability of workers.