Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet sees shake-up

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday reshuffled the portfolios of his ministers, advisers and special assistants in the “larger public interest” and with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Administration Department (cabinet wing), Fazal-e-Shakoor Khan has been appointed as Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, while Muhammad Atif Khan has been appointed Minister for Food and Science and Technology and Information Technology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shakeel Ahmed Khan has been appointed as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Public Health Engineering, Khaliq Ur Rehman as Adviser to the Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation, Taj Muhammad Tarand as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Energy and Power, while Shafi Ullah Khan as Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.