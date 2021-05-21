International hockey goalkeeper passes away

LAHORE: Pakistan`s former goalkeeper Qamar Riazul Haq breathed his last in Lahore on Thursday afternoon after a prolonged illness.

He made two tours with the Pakistan hockey team in 1965, to Indonesia and East Africa.

His display in the test matches against Kenya, a strong side of the time, was outstanding and many predicated a long international career for him. Unfortunately, towards the end of the tour he picked up an injury which ended his career.

His younger brother Qamar Zia, also a goalkeeper, played for Pakistan from 1975-81 and won gold at 1978 World Cup, bronze at 1976 Olympics, and gold 1978 Asian games.