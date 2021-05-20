LHC seeks reply from govt on Shahbaz’s petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from the federal government on a petition of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, seeking compliance with the court order regarding allowing him to fly abroad for medical treatment.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi directed the deputy attorney general to apprise the court after seeking instructions from the government. Earlier, the government lawyer opposed the petition of Shahbaz Sharif, saying that it has become infructuous after Shahbaz’s name was placed on the Exit Control List. He said the government had implemented the court order in letter and spirit.

“Has the petitioner’s name been put on the ECL?” the bench questioned. The DAG nodded. The court asked Shahbaz Sharif’s counsel to challenge the ECL through a separate petition. The lawyer pointed out that the instant petition is pertaining to compliance with the court order. He insisted that a reply should be sought from the government to clear the situation. After hearing arguments, the court asked the government to submit a reply and deferred the hearing till May 26.