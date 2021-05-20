Five more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Five more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,008 in the district and 121 people had tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

He said 1,048 people were tested for coronavirus in public and private sector hospitals during the same period. He said so far 18,215 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1,446. He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 181 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 80 at DHQ Hospital and 51 were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Moreover, 788 patients have quarantined themselves at homes.