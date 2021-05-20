Siraj asks Muslim rulers to get united against Israel

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has expressed serious concerns that Muslim blood has become the cheapest commodity in the world and the main cause is the western slavery and silence of the Muslim rulers.

Talking to a delegation at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said if 57 Muslim countries adopted a unanimous and bold stance, Israel and India could never dare occupy Muslim lands and commit their genocide. He expressed shock over the calls of ceasefire by the United Nations in a situation where unarmed Palestinians were under siege with only stones to respond to lethal modern Israeli weaponry supplied by the US and Europe. He said ceasefire calls were meant to hoodwink the world opinion and rubbing salts on the wounds of Palestinians. He said Pakistan as an atomic power had to play a leading role in Muslim world but the successive governments left no stone unturned to destroy the country over years. He said there was a dire need to get rid of the corrupt elite and the country needed a system based on the principles of Quran and Sunnah.

Siraj said the entire Muslim world and particularly Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran and Malaysia should immediately take a strong stance against the Zionist regime. He also appealed to the Pakistani nation to donate generously in JI’s Palestine Relief Fund. Since Israel had blocked humanitarian aid to Gaza, the Muslim countries should develop a plan to ensure provision of food and medicines to the people of the area, he demanded.

He said Gaza was presenting a scene of complete destruction as terrorist forces of Israel razed to the ground the schools, hospitals and even the media houses in the area. Hundreds of injured children and women have been waiting for medical relief and there is severe shortage of food and medicines in the city, he added.