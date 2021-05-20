Two brothers among four drown in Hub Dam

Two brothers among four people drowned on Wednesday in the Hub Dam as police said people had been thronging the dam to bathe due to the ban on picnicking at beaches in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.

Two young brothers drowned in the Hub Dam, Sakran, while they were bathing. The victims had gone there with their family for a picnic. Their bodies were retrieved by divers. The victims were identified as 18-year-old Arham and Obaid, 17. Police said the deceased were residents of Baldia Town.

Separately, 21-year-old Hussain, son of Shah Faraz, and 20-year-old Ali Muhammad, son of Moosa, drowned in the Hub Dam within the limits of the Manghopir police station. Their bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.