32 Covid-19 patients died at MMC in last two weeks

MARDAN: As many as 32 patients including 14 women died of coronavirus in the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) in the last two weeks, an official said.

The official of MMC requesting anonymity told The News that currently 105 patients of Covid-19 have been admitted and 48 of them have tested positive. The official added that 14 patients were suspects while 43 tests were announced as negative.

He said that 16 patients were transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while the condition of another 17 was critical.

He pointed out that 208 beds were specified for the Covid-19 patients in MMC. He said that 32 patients including 14 women died in the last two weeks despite the fact that the doctors at the hospital provided them the necessary treatment to save their lives.