Online registration system for tenants inaugurated

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman Wednesday inaugurated an online registration system for the people residing in the capital on rented houses.

Under the initiative the landlords could submit their tenant details on the department’s website without visiting a police station.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Central Police Office which was attended by DIG Headquarter Kamran Adil, director IT department Saleem Raza Sheikh and other officials of the capital police.

Speaking at the occasion, IGP Islamabad appreciated the IT department of Police for in time completing the task.

The system would not only help the force to identify criminal elements but secure the properties of landlords, he remarked.

Rehman said Islamabad Police had taken multiple initiatives during the last four months, using modern technology for the convenience of the citizens.

The department had introduced an online traffic appointment, FIR, SMS alert, traffic update alert and e-police desk which were getting overwhelming response by the residents, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the decision to the registration of tenants came during an online ‘Khuli Kutchery’ (open court) here at Traffic Police (ITP) office, the other day, when a citizen submitted a suggestion to IGP Islamabad for online registration of tenants.