A drop of hope: Solar-powered water wells for Tharis

HYDERABAD: Introduction of solar-powered water wells to replace traditional wells in the villages of the Thar Desert has given hope to the communities, especially women and children, who bear the brunt of water issues in the rural areas.

Women and children are responsible of fetching water from wells using animals, such as donkeys and camels. They had to wait their turn for hours at traditional wells, where water is scooped via a bucket and long rope that is pulled by the animals.

Now, solar-powered wells within walking distance have allowed them to fetch water with ease.

Haleeman Hajam, sitting under a makeshift abode said they always depend on rain for crops cultivation and storing water for domestic use. However, in the past few years, receding water table has increased difficulties.

Haleeman belongs to village Dangiro of union council Bolhari, Tehsil Diplo Tharparkar District. She, along with several other women used to cover long distances twice or thrice a day to fetch water from wells. They either carried the water pitchers on their heads or on animals.

After receiving the solar-powered well, they feel fetching water has become easier.

Village Dangiro is one of the remotest villages of the desert district. It has not received any development scheme like provision of clean drinking water, school, road and electricity. Women and children here have a duty to fetch water, while men rear animals and cultivate crops when it rains during monsoon season.

Since the launch of the water facility, women have had time to get engaged in income generating activities, such as embroidery work, which has demand in the local markets.

Haleeman herself knows stitching and hand embroidery, which helps her earn a little. Previously, she had to spend a lot of time on water-related chores.

“Needlework requires full concentration for a fine outcome and good rates,” she said, adding that otherwise the rates decline, even if the number of hours spent to prepare a colourful piece of work, remain the same.

Hanifan Hajam, another woman in Dangiro has a similar tale. Her husband Hashim Hajam is a daily wager and earns some amount to help the family.

Tharparkar district ranks lowest on the human development index. Here people depend on rains for cultivation and storing water at homes. In case of delayed rains or a shortfall in monsoon season, people face dryness and drought situations.

Community elders said they have faced many miseries and loss of animals due to these calamities. They have faced droughts and famines in 1951, 1968, 1969, 1987, 1988 and later.

Thar Desert is not alone; being prone to famines whenever the average annual rainfall is less than 250mm is a common phenomenon in the arid areas of the world.

The well has also benefitted the nomadic tribes, mostly snake charmers in the area. Many of them used to wander from place to place throughout the year, but have now settled in the village for survival.

One reason they have settled is the disruption in their traditional land routes due to climate change. Nomadic tribes used to collect herbal plants for various cures along their routes. But those herbs have disappeared.

Poverty is also a persistent calamity for these tribes. With people moving away from traditional practices and the appeal of snake charmers fading, many of the nomads have adopted new livelihoods to feed their children.

Reports gathered from the desert community activists show that the drinking water situation is very alarming in Tharparkar. Major sources of rain water include rain ponds, wells and hand pumps (in limited areas).

Water table varies in different areas ranging from 70 feet to 600 feet depth. Water ponds are made over natural flow, which store rainwater for one or two months during monsoon season. Humans and animals use the pond water alike, as it is a common source of water.

Mumtaz Ali of Fast Rural Development Program (FRDP) is the one who took the initiative to provide safe drinking water to drought-affected communities in Tharparkar District through solar energy solutions.

Ali said 7,551 families of three Tehsils of Tharparkar district have benefitted from 400 deep water wells and five solar-powered water wells. These wells were installed with the support of USA-based Paani (a charity organisation), working with the community partners on water, food and emergency response.

“They have helped install solar-powered wells, constructed water tanks at five desert villages from where the communities get safe water, and distributed 500 emergency lights,” he said.

The villagers can operate the facilities and take care of it on their own. They seem capable of doing so, the community activists said.

Lacking access to water for drinking and cleaning purposes not only affects the health of the population but also disrupts social life, especially for children and women.

The monsoon season is approaching fast and the desert people as usual hope to receive heavy rains, so they can cultivate their pieces of land, have access to natural grazing fields, and get enough water stored in their traditional facilities (all families have their specific tanks for the purpose).

Villages in the surrounding areas also seem excited about receiving these solar-powered water facilities to save their time and money, as access to water is health and prosperity for wall.