Baba Farid’s shrine closed till 30th

PAKPATTAN: The authorities Tuesday extended the date of closure of the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) till May 30 due to coronavirus threat.

The authorities also ordered closure of other shrines in the district. At the main mosque the devotees can say prayers with abiding by coronavirus SOPs.

ISRAELI AGGRESSION CONDEMNED: Political leaders of different parties Tuesday condemned Israeli attacks on innocent Palestinians. PML-N leader Sardar Mansab Ali Doggar, JI leader Rao Aneesur Rehman, Rana Abdul Raoof, PML-N MNA Mian Ahmad Raza Manekar in separate statements urged the global bodies, leaders, rights and political and legal organisations to condemn Israeli forces attacks on innocent Palestinians and force Israel to halt attacks forthwith and leave areas of Palestinians. They said the whole Pakistani nation was with just cause of the Palestinians. They said the blood of innocent Palestinians would not go waste.