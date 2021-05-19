Demonstrations staged against Israeli aggression

MULTAN: Activists of civil society, lawyers and political workers Tuesday staged separate demonstrations against Israeli aggression and expressed solidarity with innocent Palestinians.

Activists of an organisation staged a demonstration at chowk Nawan Sher and urged the Arab countries to close embassies of Israel in their respective countries.

They said the Israeli attacks were more than terrorism. They urged global leaders to fore Israel to halt attacks on innocent Palestinians. They said there would be no global peace without the resolution of the issue of the Palestinians. They condemned the Israeli attacks and destruction of media houses.

Representatives of political parties and religious groups also staged separate demonstrations and urged global powers and rights bodies to take notice of Israeli aggression.

Members of the Multan District Bar Association also staged a demonstration at chowk Kutchery where bar president Syed Yousaf Akbar Naqi condemned attacks of Israeli forces against Palestinians and demanded the United Nations intervene and stop the Israeli aggression. They expressed solidarity with Palestinians and vowed continuing moral, humanitarian and diplomatic support to homeless Palestinians.

Directions issued to resolve Doctors problems: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered the South Punjab Health secretary to resolve doctors’ problems. It was claimed by Pakistan Medical Association president Prof Dr Masood Haraj after holding a meeting with the Punjab CM here. Prof Dr Masood Haraj also claimed that the CM also ordered establishment of residential tower for doctors immediately. He said that he had demanded the CM establishment of residential tower for the Nishtar Hospital doctors besides hard area allowance, stop forced expansion of house officers tenure, establishment of Diagnostic Centre for cancer patients of the South Punjab and the appointment of permanent vice chancellor at the Nishtar Medical University. Haraj claimed that the chief minister also issued directions to the officers concerned to solve the problems of the doctors. Prof Dr Masood Rauf Haraj told that he briefed the Punjab chief minister about the housing problems at the Nishtar Hospital as there was no residential tower for the doctors.