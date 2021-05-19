Nine more Covid-19 patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Nine more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, coronavirus death toll rose to 1,003 in the district and 68 people had tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours.

He said 985 people had tested for coronavirus in public and private sector hospital during the same period. He said so far 18,058 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases of coronavirus in Faisalabad reached 1,493. He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 181 patients are getting treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 80 at DHQ hospital and 51 were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Some 782 people have quarantined themselves at their homes.