Wed May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021

Gilani's indictment postponed till June 3

May 19, 2021

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Tuesday postponed the indictment of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and other accused till June 3, in a reference pertaining to illegal award of publicity contract.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned hearing on the case without proceeding due to incomplete attendance of accused persons. The court ordered all the accused to ensure their attendance on June 3, so that indictment process could be completed.

