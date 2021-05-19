File photo

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N and PPP on Tuesday demanded resignations from Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, PM’s Adviser on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar and all the ministers who were allegedly involved in the multi-billion scam of Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alleged that the government was protecting people involved in the scam. He alleged that everyone in the Prime Minister House was busy in making money.

Talking to media persons here, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said no corruption or money laundering charge has been proven against PMLN President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif yet. He said that there were double standards of justice in the country.

“The PMLN leaders like me, Shahbaz Sharif and Ahsan Iqbal had endured jail despite the fact that no corruption was proven, but so far no arrests have been made in Ring Road project," he said.

The PMLN leader questioned as to why Zulfi Bokhari resigned, whereas he should have been arrested. Abbasi alleged that all the special assistants while sitting in the Prime Minister House were making money and would leave the country catching first flight as soon as the government ends as they have no stakes in Pakistan.

He pointed out that according to the NAB prosecutor, there was no corruption case against Shehbaz, but still he spent 15 months in jail. He said one day the NAB chairman would also have to be answerable as he could not see billions of rupees corruption in the government.

Meanwhile, the PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari alleged that Imran Khan, who claimed eradicating corruption turned out to be facilitator of corrupt elements and the people were justified in asking where the ruler was sleeping who used to say all the time that he will not spare those who looted the national exchequer.

Bukhari said the government has been exposed through the mega scam and close associates and dear ones of Imran Khan were found behind every scam of this government. He said multi-billion rupees scam of Rawalpindi Ring Road is one of the mega scams of the present government.