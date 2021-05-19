Land dispute claims three lives in Karak

KARAK: A land dispute claimed three lives in Rustam area in Banda Daud Shah tehsil in the district on Tuesday, police sources said.

The sources said that two rival groups exchanged fire in which three people were killed.

One Muhammad Shafique and his two sons identified as Muhammad Asim and Muhammad Aashiq sustained critical injuries in the firing.

They were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Banda Daud Shah but all of them succumbed to their injuries at hospital.

Khalid Hussain, a member of the rival group, also sustained bullet injuries but doctors said his condition was stable. On the complaints of the rival groups, the police registered an FIR of the incident and started investigation.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed in a road accident on Indus Highway near Nashpa oil and gas fields. Police sources said three people sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a car and a truck. The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak but they succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The deceased also included Aamir Sohail, an official of the Counter-Terrorism Department. The police registered an FIR of the incident against the truck driver, who managed to escape from the spot.