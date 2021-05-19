close
Wed May 19, 2021
Protests as BD journalist faces court after Covid reports

AFP
May 19, 2021

Dhaka: The arrest of a top Bangladesh reporter, who wrote scathing stories on the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, sparked protests by hundreds of reporters on Tuesday. Rozina Islam, an investigative journalist for Prothom Alo newspaper, was detained late on Monday under the Official Secrets Act, police said.

