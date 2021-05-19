UK returns to Nigeria $6m stolen by ex-governor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Abuja: Nigeria has received 4.2 million pounds ($5.9 million) looted by a former governor, who was jailed in Britain for money laundering and fraud, the justice minister said on Tuesday.
The money was stolen by James Ibori, the flamboyant governor of the southern oil-rich Delta state between 1999 and 2007.