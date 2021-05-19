Sindh govt bans oil tanker parking in Shireen Jinnah Colony

The Sindh government has decided that from now onwards oil tankers will not be allowed to park in Cliftonâ€™s Shireen Jinnah Colony, and asked the police to take action against all violators of this order.

The decision to this effect was reached on Tuesday during a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah to discuss matters related to the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tanker Terminal.

The meeting decided that the governmentâ€™s order to disallow the parking of oil tankers in Shireen Jinnah Colony would be implemented on an immediate basis. The meeting was informed that the Sindh government had duly paid its share of Rs583 million to construct the terminal, while the other stakeholders had yet to pay their collective share of Rs460 million to construct the project.

The CS directed the representatives of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, the oil marketing companies and the oil tankers association to pay their due shares in this regard. He said that all the vendors and workshops related to the operations of oil tankers would be provided space at the terminal at the earliest to start their work at the new parking site.

He directed the Karachi administrator to issue allotment letters to the prospective vendors and workshop owners within three days. Oil Tankers Association leader Mir Shams Shahwani informed the meeting that more than 600 oil tankers were presently parked at the terminal, but the parking area lacked the necessary facilities.

The CS asked the city administrator to complete the construction of the road infrastructure around the terminal, while other facilities should also be provided at the parking facility. He said that the terminal was an important project, and that it was included in the priorities of the provincial government.

He also said the parking of all the oil tankers in Karachi had to take place at the terminal. He added that the oil marketing companies should ensure that their oil depots provide services to only such oil tankers that were parked at the terminal.