PTI leaders meet commissioner

A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf delegation, led by Karachi chief and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman, called on Karachi Commissioner Naveed Ahmed Sheikh at his office on Tuesday to discuss the administration’s performance’s related to the implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), a rise in street crime, and “artificial inflation”, among other issues.

PTI MPA Dr Seema Zia, leaders Faraz Lakhani and Sameer Mir Sheikh also accompanied him. A PTI statement said that Zaman informed the commissioner about violations of coronavirus SOPs across the city and said that deputy commissioners had badly failed for ensure their implementation.

He said people were being burdened by inflation and it was the responsibility of the city administration to provide relief to the people. “The law and order situation in the city is deteriorating day by day. As public representatives, it is our responsibility to speak out against the ongoing looting in the city,” he said.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Zaman said the meeting was part of the party’s efforts to highlight the issues faced by Karachi’s residents and to resolve them. “On Monday, we met Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General (DG) Maj-Gen Iftikhar Husain Chaudhry and the newly appointed Karachi police chief Imran Yaqub Minhas separately on Monday to raise the street crime issue in the city.”

The PTI leader said that the rulers of Sindh had no interest in providing relief and resolving the issues of the people. “The Pakistan Peoples Party is pretending that the prime minister is responsible for inflation in Sindh. It is the job of the commissioner to control the prices of pulses, vegetables, milk and meat,” he said.

He said the milk prices issued by the commissioner were not being implemented. “The Karachi commissioner and deputy commissioners are creating artificial inflation and the PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari are behind it,” he alleged.

Zaman said the other three provinces were far ahead of Sindh in the development work. “Those nominated in the NAB case have been appointed as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee,” he said.