NCOC team visits corona vaccination centre in Sialkot

SIALKOT: A National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) team, along with Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq visited a corona vaccination centre at the Sports Complex Pasrur Road here on Monday and inspected the facilities being provided to the visitors there. NCOC team leader Dr Nazrat Ayaz and District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Aslam Chaudhry and other team members were briefed by the DC on the arrangements made at the centre for smooth and swift vaccination process. The DC said the number of vaccination centres had been increased in the Sialkot district and the Mass coronavirus Vaccination Centre at the Sports Complex would remain open 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. The DC said in all four tehsils of district Sialkot, Sambrial, Daska and Pasrur coronavirus vaccination doses were being administered to people at THQ hospital.