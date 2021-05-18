NA Speaker slams HR bodies’ silence on Israeli barbarity

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Monday expressed his dismay over the silence of international human rights organizations on the oppression and barbarity of Israel against Palestine. While telephonically discussing the grave violations of basic human rights in Palestine with his counterpart Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, Qaiser remarked that this oppression and barbarity of Israel is against all basic human rights. He mentioned that the martyrdom of innocent civilians including children and women demands immediate punitive actions against Israel. He stressed the need of unanimity of Muslim countries to stop this aggression. He mentioned that letters regarding atrocities on innocent Palestinians and destruction of Gaza have been sent to all OIC member states. Mustafa Sentop highlighted the oppression against innocent Palestinians by Israel. He called for unanimity of the Muslim Ummah to stop this aggression.