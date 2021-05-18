Pindi Ring Road case: Sana demands putting Imran’s name on ECL

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has demanded putting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s name on the ECL in Rawalpindi Ring Road case.

Talking to media Monday, he said the name of ‘Ring Master’ Imran Niazi should be included in the ECL instead of Shahbaz Sharif. He said the rulers were not concerned about the welfare of the people and were doing politics of revenge.

“It would have been better if the cabinet meeting was convened on the issue of Palestine instead of Shahbaz Sharif,” Rana Sanaullah said, adding that the fear of Shahbaz was so much on the nerves of Imran Niazi that the law ministry and other offices were opened on the day off to put the name of Shahbaz Sharif on the ECL.

The government has nothing to do with the oppression of Palestinians and Kashmiris; Rana Sanaullah said and condemned the barbarism taking place in Palestine. He said Israeli forces were shedding blood of innocent women and children but here in Pakistan, the ruling party was convening cabinet meeting on Shahbaz Sharif. The PML-N Punjab president said if Sh Rashid could not read himself, then he should ask someone to read the order of three judges of the Lahore High Court for him. He said all the allegations of commission and kickback and the testimony of 110 witnesses were rejected and no allegation against Shahbaz Sharif has proved. He demanded that the name of Imran Niazi should be included in the ECL because Imran Niazi brought the country’s economy to negative 0.4 percent, he put Kashmir in Modi’s lap and his party has 23 secret accounts. He said this government does not care about the people who stood in queues in Ramazan just to get one kg sugar. “This government is only concerned with political revenge,” he said and added that it was the duty of every segment of the society to wage struggle against this selected government.

To a question about Jahangir Tareen, he said we have no contact with Jahangir Tareen. He, however, condemned what was happening with Tareen as business matters were turned into money-laundering. “When all this happened to the Sharif family, Tareen remained silent,” he concluded.