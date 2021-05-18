‘Defence depends on stable economy’

LALAMUSA: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira Monday said the strong defence of the country depended on stable national economy.

Talking to reporters, Kaira said it was also vital for the strength of a country that its people have trust of leadership of the country.He said it was strange that the whole Muslim Ummah was looking towards Europe to combat the spread of COVID-19. He said if we want to extend diplomatic support the cause of Palestinians, then it is vital to get economic strength. He urged the party workers to work for the win of the Prime Minister slot for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in 2023 elections.