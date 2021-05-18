Detailed judgment in Capt Safdar’s bail case issued

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has released a detailed judgment in the bail before arrest case of the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Capt (r) Mohammad Safdar in an inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).Justice Lal Jan Khattak has authored the 13-page verdict in the case.

The judgment stated that apart from alleging mala fide in his writ petition for his unjust intended arrest, the petitioner alleged during hearing that he was being politically victimised through the NAB officials for being son-in-law of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The NAB had started inquiries in Peshawar and Lahore against Capt (r) Safdar for making assets beyond known sources of income.He is also facing a case lodged by the Peshawar police for alleged sedition during a media talk outside the court.

The detailed judgment said the petitioner was cooperating with the NAB and appeared before the investigation team. Besides, the petitioner had submitted all the details about his assets.The judgment stated that NAB could approach the court against cancellation of the bail to Capt Safdar in case of not cooperation with the officials.