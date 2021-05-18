7 COVID-19 deaths from Pindi, 155 cases from twin cities

Islamabad:The third wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is still much intense at least in Islamabad Capital Territory where the positivity rate of COVID-19 has turned out to be 6.86 per cent in the last one week, from May 10 to May 16 though the number of cases reported from the federal capital registered a downward trend particularly during Eid holidays.

The positivity rate of 6.86 per cent shows that the spread of the virus is much faster in the federal capital where the positivity rate of COVID-19 was recorded as 1.57 per cent in the first week of February this year.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the positivity rate is on a decline for the last four weeks as it was 10 per cent from April 19 to 25, 9.24 per cent from April 26 to May 2 and 7.78 per cent from May 3 to May 9.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that another 155 patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours from ICT and Rawalpindi district along with seven deaths, all reported from Rawalpindi district that has taken total number of deaths so far reported from the twin cities to 1667.

The virus did not claim any life from the federal capital in the last 24 hours though a total of 731 patients from ICT had already died of the illness since the advent of coronavirus illness in Pakistan.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 98 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from ICT taking tally to 79,221 of which 70,000 have recovered. On Monday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 from the federal capital was recorded as 8490.

From Rawalpindi, another seven patients died of the illness in the last 24 hours while 57 new patients were tested positive taking tally to 23,306. To date, a total of 21,588 confirmed patients from the district have recovered from COVID-19 and 936 have lost their lives.

The number of active cases from Rawalpindi was 782 on Monday of which 66 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities and 716 were in home isolation.