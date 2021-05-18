UET lunch for foreign students

LAHORE:In connection with Eidul Fitr celebrations, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore organised a lunch in honour of its foreign students staying in the university hostels.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, all deans, senior Warden Dr Muhammad Mushtaq and students attended the event. The university spokesperson said that COVID-19 related SOPs, including social distancing were strictly observed.

The VC also addressed the students and wished them a very happy Eid from the university administration and people of Pakistan. He assured the students that the university would not leave them alone in these difficult times and would extend all possible support to them with the available resources.