Woman commits suicide over domestic issues

LAHORE:A woman committed suicide by hanging herself in Green Town here on Monday. Rimsha of Mohalla Hakim Town married a year back. She was frustrated over her poor domestic issues. On the day of the incident, she was so depressed that she hanged herself to death in a room. A police team reached the spot and handed over the body to family.

VALUABLES GUTTED: Valuables were gutted in four fire incidents in the provincial capital. The first case was reported in a godown of toys in Mochi Gate. Fire broke out due to short-circuit in Basharat Plaza. It turned into a huge fire due to presence of combustion material. Rescue 1122 responded to the call. Four emergency vehicles and 15 rescuers took part in the operation and controlled the fire. The other case was reported in a house in Post Office Street, Gullfishan Town, Mor Samanabad. Third case was reported in a factory near Laliyani Toll Plaza. Fourth case was reported in a tyre shop near Nain Sukh Chowk. No loss of life or injury was reported in these cases.

ACCIDENTS: Nine people died and 1,172 were injured in 1,025 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 702 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Over 470 minor injured were treated on the spot.

FOUR DACOITS ARRESTED: CIA Civil Lines Police arrested four members of a dacoit gang. The arrested suspects have been identified as Khalil Ahmad, Sharafat, Ansar and Touqeer. Police recovered cash, weapons and bullets. Police said the suspects were history sheeters.

Man with arms held: Another suspect carrying firearms was arrested outside Lahore Sessions Courts here on Monday.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Hamza. Police recovered a pistol, a magazine, 12 bullets and other things from his custody. He has been handed over to Islampura police.

drug dealers: Raiwind Police on Monday arrested two suspected drug dealers. They have been identified as Maqsood and Sarfaraz. Police recovered over 200 grams of charas from their custody. A case has been registered against them.