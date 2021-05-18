Two men released after tortured mother forgives them

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Police on Monday detained two brothers for allegedly beating their own mother in Orangi Town.
Police took action after a video of the woman, Saeeda Khatoon, being tortured by her sons at their house went viral on social media. The suspects, identified as Nabeel and Rizwan, told police after their arrests that they tortured their mother after their wives had incited them. Later, police released them after their mother forgave them.