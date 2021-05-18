close
Tue May 18, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

Two men released after tortured mother forgives them

Karachi

Police on Monday detained two brothers for allegedly beating their own mother in Orangi Town.

Police took action after a video of the woman, Saeeda Khatoon, being tortured by her sons at their house went viral on social media. The suspects, identified as Nabeel and Rizwan, told police after their arrests that they tortured their mother after their wives had incited them. Later, police released them after their mother forgave them.

