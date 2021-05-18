JI asks president to play role for resolution of Karachi issues

A group of the Jamaat-e-Islamiâ€™s (JI) Karachi leaders on Monday called on President Arif Alvi at his residence in Karachi and asked him to play his role in resolving the issues being faced by the cityâ€™s residents.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman-led delegation exchanged views with President Alvi on a series of issues, ranging from the Israeli brutalities in Palestine to the local burning issue of the controversial census results of Karachi.

The JI delegation informed President Alvi that the residents of Karachi and the JI would not accept any flawed census results. JI Karachi leaders Usama Razi, Munem Zaffar, Saifudeen Advocate, and Zahid Askari were part of the delegation.

The JI leaders also sought cooperation from the president to get the funds released in connection with the R1,100 billion package announced by the federal government for the development of Karachi. They also asked him to bind the K-Electric to exempt the city from load-shedding during the heatwaves.

The president was asked to use his office for the execution of the K-IV bulk water supply project and enforce Urdu as the only official language in the country. President Alvi assured the JI delegation of playing an active role in resolving the problems being faced by the cityâ€™s residents on a priority basis. The JI leaders and president also discussed the formerâ€™s ongoing campaign for the rights of Karachi.