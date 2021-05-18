close
Tue May 18, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

Gold rates up Rs450/tola

OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2021

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs450/tola to Rs106,450/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Monday. Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs386 to Rs91,264, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates rose $18 to $1,849/ounce. Likewise, silver rates increased Rs40 to Rs1,420/tola, while the price of 10 grams silver rose Rs34.30 to Rs1,217.42, it added.

