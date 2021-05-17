Institutions working for betterment of country: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the institutions are working for betterment of the country and always support democracy.

Talking at Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’, the minister said if the relations of the PMLN with the ‘unelected people’ have improved, it is a good thing, adding that it doesn’t impact Imran Khan. He said all the opposition parties combined even twice cannot affect Imran Khan.

About PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif’s case, Sheikh Rashid said his name has been placed on the Provisional National Identification List and he is not on a blacklist, as is the common misconception. He said Shehbaz has not been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) yet.

Sheikh Rashid said the cabinet has approved the inclusion of Shehbaz Sharif in the ECL as he’s trying to flee the country. He said Nawaz Sharif still hasn’t come back and now Shehbaz Sharif wants to leave too. He said that the government will file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Lahore High Court’s decision to allow Shehbaz to go abroad for treatment.

The minister said there are 15 accused in Shehbaz Sharif’s cases of which three are fugitives. He said the government has witnesses against Shehbaz Sharif, therefore, trying to flee the country is the only option for him.

Sheikh Rashid said that in a day or two, the government will issue an official notification regarding its decision to put Shehbaz’ name on the ECL, adding that he will also be given a 15-day period to appeal against the decision in the court.

The minister said legal experts have been consulted on Hudaibya Paper Mills case, but he cannot say how many days it would take to reopen.

He said courts are respectable, but the Interior Ministry has not received any notice from the Lahore High Court about Shehbaz’ case and the whole thing was managed in a single day.

“These people are ruling the country for 40 years and people appointed by them are now on important positions and now they are paying off,” he said.

About the upcoming budget, he said he is sure that Jahangir Tareen and his group would definitely support it and he has credible information about it.