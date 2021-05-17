Girl murdered after rape in Jhang village

JHANG: A girl was raped and murdered here. Ghulam Qasim, a resident of Basti Mansoor of Mauza Dab Kalan, stated to Garh Maharaja police that a friend of his sister Azra Perveen invited him and his family to their house at Hasubalail village.

The complainant stated that he along with his sister and brother-in-law visited Hasublail and ate food at the outhouse of his sister’s friend and fell unconscious.

When he regained his senses, he saw that his sister got serious injuries because the husband of her friend had allegedly raped her.

The victim was shifted to a hospital where she died.

The police have registered an FIR against a man and his wife for raping and killing the girl and started investigation.

TWO BOOKED FOR MURDER: Sadr police on Sunday registered an FIR against two accused on the charge of killing an eight-year-old girl.

Labourer M Nawaz, a resident of village Khanowana, reported to the police that his daughter Misbah was going to the house of her friends living in the same locality when a man along with his accomplice kidnapped and killed her.

The police have started investigation.

CORONA VACCINATION: The district health officer (DHO) on Sunday said that 25,570 senior citizens had so far been vaccinated against corona in the district.

Talking to newsmen here, he said that with 10 new corona patients, total 304 corona patients were being treated under home quarantine and at different public and private hospitals.

The DHO further said that the COVID-19 vaccination centre at DHQ Hospital was working round-the-clock, while the remaining six centres established at all THQ hospitals were working for 12 hours from 8am to 8pm.