Man ends life after estranged wife refused to reconcile

FAISALABAD: A man committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Satiana police station.

The wife of Falak Sher (45), a resident of Chak 367/GB, left his house after quarreling with him and went to her parents’ house. He tried his best to bring her back but to no avail. After being dejected, Falak Sher ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. The police have handed over the body to his relatives after completing legal formalities.

Two bodies found: Two persons were found dead in different areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

Some passersby spotted the body of a 30-year-old man at a deserted place near Shalimar Park in Batala Colony and informed the police.

Similarly, a 35-year-old man was found dead near Old Grain Market Chowk. The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem. The identification of bodies has yet to be established.

Dies in hospital: A youth, who was injured over a matrimonial issue on April 23, died at the Allied Hospital here on Sunday.

Gojra police said that Imran Ashiq, a resident of Chak 342/JB, Luddhar, had contracted love marriage with a girl of the same locality against the will of her parents. The girl’s brothers - Mudassar, Asad and Afzal – had allegedly shot at and injured Imran Ashiq, his uncle Akram, Aslam and Ali Raza over the issue. The injured were shifted to a local hospital from where they were referred to the Allied Hospital. Imran succumbed to his injuries while the condition of others was started to be critical. The police have arrested the accused and started investigation.

7,000 wheat bags seized: Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abideen seized 7,000 wheat bags hoarded for profiteering.

A spokesman for the local administration said that the AC, on a tip-off, conducted raids and recovered 7,000 wheat bags from 12 godowns at Chak 564/GB and Chak 644/GB and shifted them to a wheat procurement centre.