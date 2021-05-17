54 citizens fined

MULTAN: As many as 54 citizens sans masks were fined Rs 54,000 by the district administration during a campaign to ensure strict implementation on coronavirus standard operating procedures during the last 24 hours in the district.

According to official sources, 14 business centres were also sealed by the administration in Shujabad and Multan city. An owner of a hotel was also fined Rs 30,000 for indoor dinning. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad directed the officials concerned to take strict action against violators of COVID-19 SOPs. Meanwhile, officials of district administration, police and Pakistan Army continued joint monitoring of corona SOPs in the district.

Two receive burns: Two people Sunday sustained burns when fire erupted into a gas cylinder shop at Shah Rukn-e-Alam. According to Rescue-1122 officials, the fire erupted in the shop when liquified petroleum gas (LPG) was being refilled in a cylinder. The owner and a customer sustained burn injuries in the incident. Rescue-1122 teams rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. The injured people were shifted to the Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid. They were identified as 40-year-old M Khalid and 16-year-old Ali.