Afghan ceasefire ends amid calls for fresh peace talks

KABUL: A three-day ceasefire marked by violent attacks — most claimed by the Islamic State group — ended Sunday in Afghanistan amid calls for renewed peace talks between the government and Taliban. Taliban political spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said the negotiating teams of the government and the Islamic Emirate, as the Taliban refer to their ousted regime, met briefly Saturday in the Middle Eastern State of Qatar. They renewed their commitment to finding a peaceful end to the war and called for an early start to talks that have been stalled, he said. The US has been pressing for accelerated talks as it withdraws the last of its 2,500-3,500 soldiers and Nato its remaining 7,000 allied forces.