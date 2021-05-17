Chilimjusht festival going on in Kalash valley amid lockdown

CHITRAL: The celebrations of the spring festival - Chilimjusht - continued for the third day in the three Kalash valleys in the Lower Chitral district despite the lockdown against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The main function of the event was held in Rambur valley, where the Kalash people sprinkled milk on their deities and prayed for good fortune.

Attired in their traditional dresses, the women, children and men danced and sang together to celebrate the festival.

The elderly Kalash women and children distributed milks and yogurt of goats and sheep among the children for drinking and eating.

The Kalash people, including men, women and children in groups along with their goats and sheep go to the fields and green pastures.

Situated about 45 kilometres from Chitral town, the Kalash people attract the world for their unique culture and religion.

Kalash people wear new dresses and prepare various dishes to welcome the spring. The Kalash girls spent lavishly on purchase of clothes and ornaments for the event and the occasion is being used to show off their financial status.

However, the lockdown, blockade of roads to tourist destinations and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the wake of coronavirus pandemic have badly affected the celebrations of the festival and caused heavy losses to the business community.