Cycling ‘supertuck’ pioneer Mohoric survives horror crash

CAMPO FELICE, Italy: Matej Mohoric, one of the men credited with pioneering cycling’s now banned aerodynamic supertuck position, survived a horrific high speed downhill crash at the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.
The 26-year-old Slovenian was in his saddle when he hit a crack in the road on stage nine of the Giro, snapping his bike in two and landing on his head after a midair summersault.
Mohoric wanted to continue but was taken away in a neck brace.
“He has been taken to the hospital by ambulance for radiological diagnostics,” said his team Bahrain Victorious in a statement. “He is being kept under observation according to UCI concussion protocol.”