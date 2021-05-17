Cycling ‘supertuck’ pioneer Mohoric survives horror crash

CAMPO FELICE, Italy: Matej Mohoric, one of the men credited with pioneering cycling’s now banned aerodynamic supertuck position, survived a horrific high speed downhill crash at the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Slovenian was in his saddle when he hit a crack in the road on stage nine of the Giro, snapping his bike in two and landing on his head after a midair summersault.

Mohoric wanted to continue but was taken away in a neck brace.

“He has been taken to the hospital by ambulance for radiological diagnostics,” said his team Bahrain Victorious in a statement. “He is being kept under observation according to UCI concussion protocol.”